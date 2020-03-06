Hal Rogers meets with local leaders to discusses flood control

Congressman Hal Rogers met with local leaders who severe communities along with Cumberland River in Corbin to talk about flood control successes and necessary improvements.

Flooding in February left many without homes, damaged roadways and even one death in Whitley County.

"Thankfully, the floodwalls, levees and the tunnels in Harlan County have essentially eliminated the extreme flooding that our region suffered for generations. However, we still have work to do," said Congressman Rogers. "I want to ensure flood control measures are maintained properly and that our local leaders' concerns are addressed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. I have personally witnessed the flood damage in our region from years past and we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the people of Southern and Eastern Kentucky at all costs."

Rogers met with local leaders from Harlan, Bell, Knox and Whitley Counties. They discussed National Weather Service projections, improvements to the streamgauge program and progress with ongoing flood control programs in the region.