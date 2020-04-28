Hairstylists preparing to reopen while following social distancing rules

Hairstylists in Kentucky are still closed right now, but some are already planning how they will operate their businesses when they are allowed to open again.

Sister station WKYT talked to Deata Gregory who is keeping a close eye on cosmetology regulations and what other states, like Georgia, are doing to prepare.

Gregory is expecting to have people wear face masks and gloves. Additionally, she will have clients take their temperature when they walk in.

She is also concerned about how scheduling will be handled while social distancing.

"If you can't have more than 10 people in the salon at a time and that's gonna limit your staffing. So then you're gonna have to have a staggered staff maybe somebody works Monday Wednesday Friday, and another person most Tuesday Thursday Saturday and do it that way. At least you're back to working are you working at full throttle now, can you double book now, but it's better than nothing I guess," said Gregory.

Wednesday Governor Andy Beshear is expected to provide more details about the opening of more businesses and the details on the gradual lifting of some regulations.