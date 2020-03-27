HCTC using its resources to help fill the demand for medical supplies

Hazard Community and Technical College is helping fill the demand for medical supplies.

The college through its Computer-Aided Drafting and Design program is creating face shields for medical staff.

The shield is partially made from a 3D printer.

Austin Rafferty, CADD Program Coordinator, says they are also using supplies they already had to finish the shields.

“These are just the overhead projector sheets that you would use an old-school projector that we haven’t thrown away yet. We found them in storage. We take a three-hole punch and do the exact same thing. Makes a really nice face shield.”

One shield takes nearly an hour to make and they will then be delivered to ARH facilities.