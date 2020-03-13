HCTC, SKCTC to switch all classes to online format because of COVID-19 concerns

Hazard Community and Technical College and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College are taking preventative measures in response to COVID-19 concerns.

All in-person classes are canceled March 16 and 17. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

From March 18-March 27, all classes will switch to online format. Students will get emails from their instructors with more information.

All external events scheduled on campus from March 16 to March 27 have been canceled.

"The health and safety of the Hazard Community and Technical College family and the citizens we serve is top priority," HCTC wrote on Facebook.

Dr. Adams of SKCTC said the college will remain in operation unless ordered to close by Governor Andy Beshear, Dr. Box or state or local public health officials. The college will operate with minimal staff. Other employees will work from home and be available via email.



