Local college receives top 10 ranking for online education

A national ratings website has named a local college as one of the best for online learning.

College Consensus published the rankings as part of their 'Best Online Community College' evaluation this year.

The data is based on user-friendliness of the learning platforms, transparency about what they offer and web presence.

Hazard Community and Technical College came in eight out of the top 50. It was the only school in Kentucky in the rankings.

“More and more, community colleges are trying to cater to the busy lifestyles of adult learners," said officials with North Carolina based College Consensus in their publication.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said she was pleased with the rankings.

“Our faculty work to create robust learning experiences for our students. Their dedication, commitment, and expertise help make these kinds of honors possible,” Lindon said.

Dean of Innovations and Educational Technologies Dr. Ella Strong said professional development in online education has been a priority at the college. “We provide support to faculty so their classes can have the most impact for our students. Beyond that, we are fortunate to have faculty willing to put in the extra effort to support student success.”

