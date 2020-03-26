HCTC giving medical supplies during COVID-19 outbreak

Hazard Community and Technical College are joining the efforts to help others during this COVID-19 outbreak.

HCTC is donating what supplies they have from their Allied health care programs and science labs to local clinics, hospitals, veteran centers, and nursing homes.

Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President, says they hope they can get these items to those who need it most.

"We are donating supplies like gloves, gowns, masks anything that can be used for personal protective equipment."

Lindon says the facilities have responded with excitement about receiving the supplies.