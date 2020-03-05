HCTC Lees College Campus opens new training center

Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) held a grand opening on Thursday of the new E.O. Robinson Intergenerational Training Center.

The project has been in the works for years.

"The community really stepped up and a lot of people contributed to the project and it just took a while to put together the total funding package," said City of Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas.

Dr. Jay Box served as president of HCTC from 2002 to 2007. The plan for a new building started during his tenure.

"While I was here, we started a capital campaign to raise money and this was one of the buildings that we planned out at that time," said Box.

Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President and CEO of HCTC, said the building will allow them to provide students a quality education.

"These facilities allow us to do training in POC's, hydraulics, machining and mechatronics," said Lindon.

Thursday was a special day for Dr. Box.

"To see the intergenerational building actually come to fruition is just a dream come true for me," said Box.

If you are interested in health care or advance manufacturing you can call HCTC at 1-800-246-7521.