Gyms across Kentucky reopen following social distancing guidelines

A once empty gym months ago, now looks a little different.

"March 18th was doomsday," said Greg Hoskins, East Kentucky Fitness Manager.

After being closed for almost 11 weeks, East Kentucky Fitness was more than ready to open back up.

"Even in health crisis exercise is good mentally and physically so you hate not having that or being able to be apart of that being essential for your members," added Hoskins.

Monday, June 1st was the day gym members and employees have been waiting for.

"They've been very excited we've had members text call to make sure we're open before they can get back in. It's just been overwhelming," said Hoskins.

"I mean I was like everybody else looking at the charts I seen all over social media June 1st June 1st were gonna be ready," said gym member Kyle Maggard.

However, throughout the closure, East Kentucky Fitness found a creative way to still connect with their members by posting at-home workouts on their social media accounts.

"We tried placing home workouts online to help our members get through this, get through this pandemic strong," added Hoskins.

Although the gym is opened back up, they are still operating at 33 percent capacity, following social distancing guidelines and taking extra safety precautions.

"We recommend, highly suggest that you wear a mask. It is optional. We also wipe down clean all of our equipment and spray with disinfectant after each use," added Hoskins.

All these guidelines ensure, everyone stays safe while still getting a workout in.