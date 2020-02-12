Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains

(WYMT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds moved in Wednesday night which caused power outages across the mountains.
As of 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, here are the latest outage numbers:
Kentucky Power
Boyd - 78
Breathitt - 11
Carter - 7
Floyd - 217
Greenup - 16
Johnson - 52
Letcher - 7
Magoffin - 175
Martin - 63
Perry - 282
Pike - 249
Big Sandy RECC
Breathitt - 13
Floyd - 222
Johnson - 137
Knott - 84
Martin - 139
Kentucky Utilities
Harlan - 82
Whitley - 6
