Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains

(Source: Pixabay)
Updated: Wed 10:35 PM, Feb 12, 2020

(WYMT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds moved in Wednesday night which caused power outages across the mountains.

As of 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, here are the latest outage numbers:

Kentucky Power
Boyd - 78
Breathitt - 11
Carter - 7
Floyd - 217
Greenup - 16
Johnson - 52
Letcher - 7
Magoffin - 175
Martin - 63
Perry - 282
Pike - 249

Big Sandy RECC
Breathitt - 13
Floyd - 222
Johnson - 137
Knott - 84
Martin - 139

Kentucky Utilities
Harlan - 82
Whitley - 6

Check out the links below of the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

 