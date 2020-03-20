Gun shops seeing heavy traffic during pandemic

Food, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer are just a few items in high demand right now but another "must-have" item is guns.

As businesses close or have heavy restrictions placed upon them gun shops are still seeing heavy traffic.

Aaron Scott, manager at Copperhead Guns and Range said their store is no exception.

“At first I didn’t think it would impact this business as much as it has this past week," said Scott. “Nonstop people coming in and out left and right."

Michael Tackett, a manager, said they have seen a variety of people from repeat customers to first-time gun owners.

“People that have had guns their whole lives are coming in to stock up on ammo," said Tackett. “Like I said, people don’t know what the future holds. I think that’s what’s scaring everybody. They don’t know how bad it’s going to get. They don’t know how this may be over within a month, it may not."

As inventory flys off their shelves David Pennington, a customer, said to him it's always better to be prepared.

“I think more people are seeing the benefits of having a gun for protection in case something happens," said Pennington.

Store managers said their business will remain open until inventory runs out or they are ordered to shut down.

