Gun rights supporters flock to the Kentucky Capitol

For the second time this legislative session, hundreds of people went to the state Capitol to stand up for gun rights.

They said they wanted to stand up for the Second Amendment and are concerned about more laws banning or restricting guns. Many people brought their guns with them, flocking to the area between the annex and the Capitol where lawmakers usually walk.

Last year, lawmakers passed a law allowing people to conceal and carry without a permit. A bill filed this year would repeal that law.

There has also been word of a red flag law but most believe that will not happen with conservative majorities in both the House and Senate.

"It's my constitutional right. I don't need to give you a reason. It's in the Bill of Rights," said Clinton Terry from Estill County.

One man carried a "salt" rifle.

"It's more dangerous than an AR-15. Salt kills 2.3 million people every year. Too much salt caused your body to hold onto water, increases blood pressure, leads to heart disease," the man said.

That is just one of many messages ralliers hope lawmakers will hear.

The bill to repeal the conceal-carry law could be voted on in the full Senate next week.