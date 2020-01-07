Gun rights activists rally in Frankfort to protest stricter gun laws

Gun rights activists gathered in Frankfort Tuesday to show lawmakers that they are against stricter gun laws.

Sister station WKYT was at the 2nd Amendment rally to talk to people who are nervous their rights might be taken from them.

"I grew up with guns. I got my first two guns, a .410 shotgun and a .22 rifle the day I turned four," said Bryce Nugent, who is from Hancock County. "Honestly a lot of them just don't understand what it's about."

Hundreds gathered at the VA post in Frankfort and marched to the state Capitol.

"We use them for protection and we use them to hunt. If we run out of groceries we can go hunting and use them to get food. If somebody tries to come into our house and we have to, we can defend ourselves," Nugent said.

Some at the rally were protesting Bill Request 354, which some say would define and ban 'assault rifles'.

"They're taking small chips because, before we know it, the rights gone," said William Lawrence, who is from Maysville. "We want them to know, listen, we are the people. We support this. We want you to support it. That's why we vote for these people."

Multiple Kentucky counties have recently declared that they are "2nd Amendment sanctuaries." Boyd, Pike and Magoffin Counties are voting on whether they should join the movement Tuesday evening.