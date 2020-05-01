Groups partner to provide hand sanitizer to re-opening businesses

The Kentucky Distillers' Association and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to help businesses that will re-open on May 11th.

Distillers have already provided more than 125,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers, first responders, hospitals and health care facilities across the state.

Officials say businesses can order the product from a local distillery in their area that follows Food and Drug Administration guidelines for production and labeling consistent with the World Health Organization.

“We want to thank our distilleries in Kentucky for stepping up and being innovative in this time of need and truly helping save lives. Not only does this help our businesses get back up and running and keep all employees safe, it also helps support jobs in our signature industry,” said Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

You can find a list of distillers selling hand sanitizer and how to order it here.

