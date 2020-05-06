Group sues to block AG Daniel Cameron from prosecuting price gouging on Amazon

A Massachusetts-based trade association known as 'The Online Merchants Guild' has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

They argue that it is unconstitutional to apply state price-gouging statutes to sellers on digital marketplaces such as Amazon, which serve people nationwide.

On March 26, Cameron’s office launched an investigation into six third-party sellers using Amazon to sell high-demand items like hand sanitizer and N95 respirator masks. The sellers were accused of dramatically inflating the price of the supplies.

The Guild lawsuit aims to prevent the Attorney General's office from investigating and possibly prosecuting instances of price-gouging on nationwide marketplaces, alleging that the prosecution of the price gouging statutes against sellers on sites like Amazon unconstitutionally affects sellers outside the state.

Online merchants are fearful that selling the high-demand products at a markup will be seen as price gouging, and will lead to criminal or civil repercussions, according to the lawsuit. The effect is described as “a substantial burden on interstate commerce, and is actually contributing to the shortages and higher prices that consumers are facing when seeking to acquire these goods."

The lawsuit also alleges that Kentucky statutes lack specific measures for what constitutes an "unlawful" price increase.

“Kentuckians who purchase essential medical and emergency supplies should feel confident that they are not being taken advantage of because of the health crisis,” Cameron said in the March announcement of his investigation. “The egregious actions of these third-party sellers will not be tolerated in Kentucky, and the subpoenas we issued should serve as a warning to anyone who tries to illegally profit from COVID-19. I am grateful to Amazon for working with us to stop these predatory practices by third-party sellers.”

The Attorney General's office has encouraged Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging since the outbreak's early stages and even launched an online complaint form.