Group lays flowers on Kentucky capitol lawn to represent abortions, COVID-19 deaths

Members of the family foundation and a number of others laid flowers on the state capitol lawn Wednesday according to sister-station WKYT.

The organizers of the event say the flowers are symbolic of the number of people killed by COVID-19 and the number of abortions performed in the Commonwealth since March 1.

The group called on Governor Beshear not to veto Senate Bill 9, which prohibits denying an infant medical care if that infant is born alive after an abortion attempt.

"We would love to see the governor stand for life on both ends of the spectrum, those who are elderly, vulnerable to COVID, and those who newborn, or unborn, vulnerable to the abortion philosophy," Kent Ostrander said.

The bill was passed by the General Assembly before the end of their most recent session.