Grocery shopping becomes challenging amid the coronavirus pandemic

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and groceries are items that are being bought in bulk, leaving stores with empty shelves. Mental health experts refer to this type of consumer activity as panic buying.

Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and groceries are items that are being bought in bulk leaving stores with empty shelves. Mental health experts this type of consumer buying is called panic buying. (MGN)

"They look to others to guide their behavior. That's why you see toilet paper sections being completely emptied out or the soup aisle cleared because people are trying to rapidly make choices based on emotion and rely on the fear that they don't have enough or they aren't going to have the things they need," said psychologist Dr. Brittany Canady.

Consumers participating in panic buying disrupt the supply chain, putting product limits on how much consumers can buy at the store.

"If people are engaging in panic buying there will be an immediate scarcity of objects that, in turn, makes those objects seem more desirable to other people," Dr. Canady said. "Things then become even more scarce and then it comes to a point where things might need to be rationed or the prices rise very steeply."

Mental health experts recommend planning for a week during your grocery shopping and to make a list before heading to the store.