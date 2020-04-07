Food City implements changes to promote health and wellness

Many grocery stores remain open to the public, providing people with daily essentials throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

(Photo: MGN)

Stores like Food City are taking additional measures to keep people safe including Plexiglas shields at cash registers, having an associate to clean carts all day and placing markers on the floor notifying people where to stand.

Food City president Steve Smith says masks for associates is also in the works.

"As those become available we will make it no cost to our associates those masks and hopefully we can get into those by sometime next week," Smith says. "In the meantime, if they have homemade masks they are welcome to wear them. In fact, encouraged to wear them."

He says curbside grocery usage is up nearly 55 percent and he encourages people to continue practicing social distancing in stores.