Grey Matters 5K sets a new date

The sound of a race is something Stephanie Robinson was looking forward to this Saturday, but due to COVID-19, the Grey Matters 5K has been postponed to August 22nd.

"I mean it was really hard we couldn’t come up with it. You know we want to get through this summer you don’t want it to be so hot. We just kind of went in the middle picked a good day. I said the 22nd is a good round number I said let’s go for it," said Co-Founder Stephanie Robinson

Although the race will not be during Brain Cancer Awareness month, the Robinson family is still excited.

"I mean our race day that morning now that night it’s just magical just the environment it’s electric so we’re really anxious for it,” added Robinson.

The race is all about giving to those that have been through so much.

"We can help raise awareness and fundraise for something that may help or save someone else down the road that goes through the same life-altering experience that we've already been through," said survivor Kristie Combs.

Meeting survivors at the race is one of the most important parts.

"It's so important to be around those people and share our stories and our battles because no one understands unless they've been there," added Combs.

The proceeds for this year's race go to ICAN in Letcher County, and the Team Colton DIPG Foundation based in Breathitt County.

