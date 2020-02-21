Greenup County hospital ending all patient care in April

All hospital-based patient care at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital will end in April.

According to a release from Bon Secours, the company that owns OLBH, that hospital-based patient care includes emergency services and acute care at the hospital. Those services will end April 30. The company says EMS will be notified that no patients will be accepted after that date.

In a statement, the company says, "since announcement of the closure, more than 20 job fairs have been hosted on the hospital campus and throughout the region. As a result, many staff members have accepted other employment or have tendered resignations. The continued availability of staff factored into the decision of an April 30 close date."

Officials say patients will be able to access medical records at the hospital beyond April 30. According to the release, "many of OLBH’s affiliated physician practices will remain open beyond this date as well."

However, the release goes on to state in part, "the availability of providers and staff will influence these future decisions. Bon Secours continues to evaluate next steps for all of the physical facilities and equipment, and have been in contact with a variety of organizations. These discussions will continue as decisions are made during the wind-down process."

The company originally stated it would be, "exiting acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-state communities by the end of September 2020 resulting in the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), system-owned care sites and its physician network Bellefonte Physician Services."

Earlier this month, the company began releasing end-of-service dates for other departments:

Outpatient Electromyography (EMG) testing – Feb. 19

Cornerstone Medical Plaza’s Imaging and Lab services – Feb. 21 (Primary care services at Cornerstone remain open at this time.)

OLBH Cath Lab Services – Feb. 28

Cardiovascular Recovery Unit (CVRU) – Feb. 28

Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion – Feb. 28 - Members should stop by the front desk or call 606-324-0339 for information on refunds.

Lung Navigation Program – March 2

OLBH Imaging Center (Bellefonte Centre location) – March 6

OLBH Sleep Center – March 27

Infusion Services - March 27