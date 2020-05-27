Greenhouse and landscape companies thriving despite COVID-19

While many businesses have had to shut down or seen a decrease in business during COVID-19, one type of business that has continued to thrive is greenhouse and landscape companies.

The busiest season for these types of companies is usually from March through Memorial Day weekend, but this year business is a little different.

Jason O'Bannon, the owner of Creekside Gardens in London, says that he is just trying to keep up with the high demand.

“As far as business it’s been overwhelming. We have actually hired more employees. We are continuing to look for more employees," said O'Bannon. “I think people staying at home these days want to do things around their house. They look at their landscape we have been wanting to do this for years. let’s get somebody out let’s look."

Flowers and plants fly off the shelves as customers look to spice up their homes.

“With the economy a little uncertain it’s still not deterred people from saying hey let’s invest in our home. Let’s put a new patio. Let’s install a fire pit," said O'Bannon. “They have never seen anything like it. We’ve talk to people who have been in the business for 40 years."

O'Bannon and his employees are just thankful people continue to walk through their gates.

“Since we were so small we are fortunate to be thriving during this."

He says that his company is six or eight weeks out on doing work out in the field because the demand has been so high.