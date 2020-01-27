'Green Dot mural will hang in Williamsburg': Helping to end violence not individually but as a community

What is your green dot? A better question may be, what is a green dot?

Community Green Dot is a program that gets people, businesses and schools involved in preventing violence in ways that are comfortable to them.

In Whitley County, the Cumberland River Green Dot organization decided it was time to bring this effort to a new light with a mural.

"But I've never gone anything to this scale before," said Hilary Baker, an artist and Child Victim Therapist at Cumberland River Behavioral Health. Designed like an adult coloring book with intricate details and dots, this project hits home. She deals with victims of abuse and trauma daily and now she is changing the narrative.

"Even though we may feel small or insignificant we can do something to prevent violence despite our barriers," she said.

Barriers that may hold us back, despite wanting a change in our lives and for others. Choosing a butterfly as the final design, she also wanted to incorporate the neighborhood.

"I was thinking of the butterfly effect in that even though something may seem small and insignificant, it can make a big impact on down the road," said Baker. "There are people from the community who believe in these principles and want to make a stand against violence, can come out to do a symbolic representation."

Allowing people to come and paint their own dot. Choosing colors like teal, for rape process prevention.

"They can come by and see the mural and they can say, you know that's my dot. I helped paint that," said Baker.

Also on the mural are the three D's of violence prevention; direct, delegate and distract.

Direct, "They can step in and be more direct and they can say hey what's going on here," said Baker.

Delegate, "Getting somebody else involved whether its a coworker, a police officer, a member of the community if you don't want to intervene yourself directly if you don't feel comfortable doing that," said Cecelia White, Administrative Director of Victim Services at Cumberland River Behavioral Health. "And distract, is making a distraction to give a person time to get away."

These are examples of what you can do in certain situations, but the curriculum for Green Dot is available through group training sessions. Through research on this training, it has been proven to reduce interpersonal violence by 50 percent once going through the program.

Currently, Green Dot is available in 13 schools across the state of Kentucky. They will be adding the three Whitley County High Schools to its training program.

"The mural is really to get people talking because sometimes people don't recognize that they can do anything," said White. "The whole goal is to change the environment so it's changing the culture, so that's what this mural will do."

Hoping to spark conversations about personal experiences where people have used Green Dot program methods - helping to end violence not individually, but together.

The mural will be hung in Williamsburg at 4th and Main St. The continued hope for the mural is that people will stand in front of it and take pictures, symbolizing the butterfly wings as their own.

Cumberland River Green Dot encourages anyone who does take a picture to use any of the hashtags on the mural so they can track the progress of its effectiveness.

