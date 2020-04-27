Gray skies take a break today, lots of sunshine on the way

After some morning fog, the last Monday in April will be absolutely beautiful.

Today and Tonight

We'll start off a bit on the chilly side, but temps will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine. Highs today should climb into the mid-60s for most of the region.

Tonight, our cloud cover will increase throughout the evening and overnight and I can't rule out a stray chance for a shower late. Lows will drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday will be another fairly nice day, overall. We'll likely start with some clouds early and mix some sunshine in toward late morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs should climb to right around 70. Again, a stray chance for a shower can't be ruled out at times. Clouds take back over Tuesday night and rain chances ramp back up, especially the closer to morning you get. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Our next weather maker comes into play on Wednesday. Chances for showers and storms will be around all day. Highs will push their way into the upper 60s for most. Those chances will continue into Wednesday night and even into Thursday in scattered form before wrapping up.

The first day of May on Friday looks much better with mostly sunny skies.

