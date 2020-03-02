Grants announced for Letcher County bring upgrades to Fish Pond Lake Park

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced $2 million in grants to counties across Eastern Kentucky.

"We are very excited to have the governor in Letcher County," said Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams.

Letcher County was awarded $42,000 for a road/bridge project to fix areas damaged by floodwater.

The county was also awarded another $193,318 to upgrade Fish Pond Lake Park.

"This grant's actually a 50/50 match. So, it will add about at 400,000 dollar influx to Fish Pond Park," said Bridget Back, a grant writer for Letcher County.

Upgraded restrooms, a bathhouse, a new Welcome Center, playgrounds, grilling stations, animal proof trash containers and many more new amenities are on the agenda.

"One of the other amenities that we're looking to add to the part are tiny houses," said Back.

Officials hope the renovations help promote tourism.

"I believe it will add an influx of people coming into Letcher County to enjoy our park," said Judge Executive Adams.

