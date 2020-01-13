Grant aimed at boosting endangered candy darter's comeback

An endangered fish could get a boost from grants aimed at restoring its population in West Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is matching a $61,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The grant will be used for a program to increase numbers of the candy darter, which was listed as endangered in 2018. The DNR will collect candy darters, breed them at a fish hatchery in White Sulphur Springs and release them back into state streams.

The rainbow-colored fish lost nearly half its population since the 1930s. Candy darters typically live in the picturesque mountain streams that cut through parts of southern West Virginia and western Virginia.