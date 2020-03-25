Grandmother of Evelyn Boswell cited for shoplifting

Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, had attempted to shoplift from the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport, Tenn on Thursday.

Boswell is the grandmother of the recently deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, whose disappearance and death was all over local news markets in the past month.

Court documents stated that Boswell and McCloud had approached a register with a cart full of merchandise and then attempted to leave the store without paying.

The citation of the incident listed the total value of the merchandise they attempted to take was $45.02.

The citation also mentioned that Boswell and McCloud were already in the custody of the loss prevention workers when police arrived.

Before both were allowed to leave they were cited for shoplifting and banned from all Walmart properties for life.