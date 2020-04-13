Governor's self-isolation order for attending mass gatherings now in effect

Kentucky State Police were told to issue notices to people that attended mass gatherings on Easter Sunday. The order came from Governor Andy Beshear.

"But understand this is the only way we can assure that your decision doesn't kill somebody else," Governor Beshear said.

Most churches complied with the governor’s order, not holding in-person services. However, state police issued notices to at least one church in Bullitt County.

Police also convinced others to not have in-person services. In Harlan County, Judge Executive Dan Mosley posted on Facebook saying he knew of at least ten churches planning to hold in-person services on Easter. This changed after the churches were contacted by police.

"A few of the church pastors were already there, preparing for the services, and after having a conversation with them, they realized they need to switch this up, to protect their people," Judge Executive Mosley said.

A spokesperson from Kentucky State Police said they received complaints to check on whether the churches were complying with the order. However, some people said the order is a bit too much.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron took to Twitter over the weekend and said he would be worshipping at home Sunday, but was "deeply concerned that law enforcement officers are being asked to single out religious services."

Those who were issued notices at Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County are being told to quarantine for 14 days. Some people came from out of state to join the service on Easter Sunday.

"Just we really wanted to gather for Easter. We have never not gone to church for Easter. I refuse to do it. Even with this situation going on. My Lord is more important," said Bevelyn Beatty who is from New Jersey.

Some pastors said they will continue following the governor's guidelines for several more weeks but will re-evaluate decisions for in-person gatherings in May.

Governor Beshear said the 14-day quarantine notices are not just for church mass gatherings. They are also for any group of people meeting and not following social distancing guidelines.

