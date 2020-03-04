Governor Beshear unveils new website for felons to verify restored voting rights

Governor Andy Beshear unveiled new information about his executive order to restore voting rights Wednesday morning.

The governor signed an order in December restoring the right to 140,000 people. In his announcement Wednesday, Beshear updated that number to 152,000 and said there is a new way for others to find out if they are eligible to vote this year.

A new website - civilrightsrestoration.ky.gov/Pages/home.aspx - will let people check their eligibility and let them register to vote immediately. To search on the website, enter a first and last name and date of birth, and then verify the county of conviction or supervision. A result will then be displayed.

Kentucky NAACP President Raoul Cunningham joined the governor during the announcement. They said people need to be welcomed back into communities and fully participate in democracy.

"But I think more importantly, now that the day has arrived, those of us who are advocates have got to go and seek out those who are eligible under this program," said Cunningham.

There is currently a bill working its way through the General Assembly that calls for a constitutional amendment to restore more voting rights. The governor said he agrees that an amendment is needed, but does not agree with the provision calling for a waiting period.

The deadline to register to vote in the May primary is April 20th. Crimes excluded from the restoration executive order include treason, bribery in an election and violent offenses, including all rapes, sexual abuses, homicide, fetal homicide, first and second-degree assault and assault under extreme emotional disturbance.