Watch: Governor Beshear gives update on REAL ID program's progress

Governor Andy Beshear made an announcement Wednesday afternoon giving an update on the REAL ID program.

The progress update began at 1:15 p.m. in Frankfort. Beshear was joined by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

Kentuckians will need a driver’s license that is REAL ID-compliant or a passport in order to board domestic flights or enter secure federal facilities. The deadline for Kentucky to comply with the federal requirements is October of this year.

Last year, state officials said they will open 12 regional offices where drivers can get their REAL IDs. Currently, only the offices in Frankfort and Bowling Green are open. Some of the other offices will be located in Lexington, Somerset, Manchester, Jackson, Prestonsburg and Morehead.

Read more about the new licenses here.

This will be updated.