Governor Beshear states protests must be done by drive-in from now on

On Thursday the state capitol's lawn was blocked off with yellow caution tape and barricades. The window of the room 110, where Governor Andy Beshear gives his daily coronavirus updates, was newly insulated.

Photo Credit: Phil Pendleton

This happening the day after protestors gathered on the capitol portico to make their voices and complaints heard.

John Kemper was among dozens protesting rules to keep small businesses closed in the wake of the pandemic.

“There’s no way small businesses are going to overcome this,” said Kemper. "So let people vote with their dollar rather than one size fits all. Why is there a one size fits all clamp down?"

Protestors started their gathering on the capitol lawn then moved to the portico and got very loud just as the Governor was announcing Wednesday’s deaths.

Governor Beshear announced 7 new deaths Wednesday and acknowledged the protestors, but said re-opening Kentucky too early will lead to a lot more deaths.

He spoke to political editor Bill Bryant via skype Thursday.

The Governor said, “And yes we had a couple of dozen people. That doesn’t think the coronavirus is real or that we should accept a certain death toll. I don’t agree."

He also mentioned that protests will be allowed, but they must be done differently from now on.

“We are going to provide an opportunity for a drive-in type style for those that want to protest. Or make their opinions heard,” said Beshear.

Protests must be done in this drive-in style because gathering in large groups, even to protest on capitol grounds, violates the CDC guidelines.