Governor Beshear, state health officials to give update on coronavirus preparations

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement regarding coronavirus preparations in the commonwealth Thursday afternoon.

Beshear and public health officials are gathering in Frankfort at 3 p.m. to provide updates on how the state is closely monitoring the international situation.

"[Thursday], I believe, you'll hear more from us, I believe, on an update for the public," said Governor Beshear. "What it is, and how you can best protect yourself and what our plans are in Kentucky, if and when we see it here. I tell the people of Kentucky, we are absolutely on top of this."

On Wednesday, Kentucky's health commissioner said they are monitoring nearly 120 people who returned from traveling in China. They were all tested negative for the new strain of the virus, but state officials are not taking any chances.

Health officials said you should treat the coronavirus like you should the flu. Wash your hands and stay home when you are sick.