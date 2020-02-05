Governor Beshear sits down with WYMT to talk about proposed budget plan

Keep education first - that's Governor Andy Beshear's message to lawmakers as they begin to craft their own versions of a $23 billion two-year spending plan.

Wednesday, the governor sat down with WYMT's Phil Pendleton to talk about his priorities and his reaction to lawmakers' early comments about the budget.

Beshear said in every metric what he proposed is a more responsible and balanced spending plan than other recent budgets passed.

"For the first time in 14 years, we won't have to make any more painful cuts to services people desperately need," the governor said.

Lawmakers said they like some parts of the budget, such as funding pensions, but question other aspects, such as using tobacco taxes or sports betting to raise revenue, since they have not been approved by the legislature yet.

"In this, about every one of the proposals we made, came from a bill filed in the Republican majority," Beshear said. "It's more than time for sports betting. And when we do it, we regulate this activity. We make sure people don't go too far."

He said he knows the House will make changes, but he said it needs to stay focused on education.

"When we look at working to be better than we are right now, getting out of being ranked 40th in this or that, the key is public education," Beshear stressed.

The governor said his budget is focused on education but says there will be news soon regarding economic development.

"We are the third poorest state in terms of capita income. You want to know about the states with the highest per capita income? The highest educated states, too," Beshear said.

Some lawmakers have questioned why his budget does not include more across-the-board raises. Beshear said he is focused on teachers because of the critical shortage there.

Legislative leaders have already said they will likely have to form a compromise conference committee to iron out differences in the upcoming House and Senate versions of the budget.