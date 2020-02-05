Governor Beshear signs proclamation, declaring February 'Gifted Education Month'

The importance of Kentucky's gifted education program was discussed in Frankfort Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear, educators, lawmakers, parents and children gathered in the Capitol rotunda for a proclamation signing. The proclamation designated February as Gifted Education Month in Kentucky.

Officials said this year's budget includes $6 million each year in gifted and talented initiatives.

Governor Beshear said the gifted classes are more difficult but worth it.

"What our gifted and talented programs do, more than anything, is to help you be creative in your thinking, is to know there is more than one right way to get to an answer," the governor said.

Officials said the gifted programs offer ways for students to have innovative ways of learning to accomplish great things.