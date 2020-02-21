Governor Beshear signs bill to require school officers to carry guns

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation to require that law enforcement officers carry weapons when assigned to provide security at schools.

Senate Bill 8 won bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

“As a parent and as your governor, I want Kentuckians to know that I see the safety of our families and children as my top responsibility,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am taking the steps to protect our children in schools – to ensure that the next time an armed individual enters a Kentucky school, there is a sworn law enforcement officer there, armed and well-trained. We’re going to give them the tools they need to stop the worst of the worst.”

The school safety efforts are in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky, where two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed.

More than a dozen others were injured when another student opened fire.

“We cannot ask a school resource officer to be in a school to stop an armed shooter if they are not armed themselves,” Gov. Beshear said at the Capitol. “But we understand that there are some children in our schools that don’t feel safe because of the presence of an armed officer. And that is something we must address.”

