Governor Beshear says Kentucky is winning the war on COVID-19

Governor Andy Beshear was interviewed by WYMT’s Steve Hensley Thursday morning about COVID-19.

It comes as Kentucky approaches 6,000 cases and 300 deaths in the last two months.

Governor Beshear says he will be announcing more re-opening steps during his news conference Thursday evening.

The governor also discussed the latest unemployment numbers and issues surrounding people filing for benefits, cases and deaths at long-term care facilities, wearing masks in public, people defying state orders and if large gatherings will be possible later this year.

You can watch the full interview in the video attached to this story.