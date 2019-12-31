Governor Beshear reverses former Labor Cabinet's decision about teacher 'sickouts'

Governor Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he reversed the former Labor Cabinet's decision regarding teacher 'sickouts'.

Last year, the former Labor Cabinet investigated nearly 1,000 teachers who used sick days to protest at the state Capitol. The former administration ruled that the teachers violated state labor laws and stated a possible fine of $1,000 per violation.

Governor Beshear said this ruling wrongly accused teachers.

"We are rescinding the prior administration's stance to make clear that our teachers and educators never broke the law and are welcome in Frankfort," he said. "In order to do what is best for our public education system and each student, we must respect each other and find ways to work together."

Beshear's Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts sent a letter to the cabinet's inspector general, stating that the former secretary's conclusion was wrong because there was no strike or work stoppage.

"In our administration we are focused on bringing Kentuckians together to solve our most pressing problems," said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. "And that starts with making sure we recognize the constitutional rights of our employees, educators and all Kentuckians."

You can read a copy of the letter below: