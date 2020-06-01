Governor Beshear releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Monday

The governor announced 345 new cases and 8 new deaths in Kentucky on Monday. These cases include Sunday's numbers, as well.

At least 10,046 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 439.

3,232 people have recovered from the virus.

236,416 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all of Southeastern Kentucky's positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky's official COVID-19 website here.