"Children are the future"; Governor Beshear reads to Prestonsburg Elementary students

Monday is Read Across America Day, and Governor Andy Beshear made a special visit in Eastern Kentucky to recognize the importance of reading and education.

Beshear stopped at Prestonsburg Elementary Monday morning to read to the students. Sitting with a book in his hands, children sat around his feet and listened as he read a story to them.

"Our children are the future of the Commonwealth and I want them to know we are investing in them and working as one team," Beshear posted on Facebook.