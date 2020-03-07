Governor: Those in Harrison County encouraged to avoid groups amid virus concerns

Updated 03/07 1:42 p.m.

The Governor was joined at a news conference by a number of health officials and public officials after the state confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. They were not able to provide a timeline as to how this individual was infected, stating that they wanted to give epidemiologists time to ensure they had all the facts.

What we do know based on the remarks of Governor Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack is that officials are testing people who may have come into contact with the infected person, and are working to test others with the test kits provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Governor Beshear said they had "enough" kits and that the state could conduct between 800 and 1,000 tests.

The Governor said an update on the number of people who were tested would be provided around 4 p.m.

Governor Beshear encouraged the people of Harrison County to practice "social distancing," avoiding public gatherings and said public schools in the county would close for the next week.

He did not encourage businesses to do the same, however, urging Kentuckians to remain calm stating that “We are going to get through this and we are going to get through it together.”

He also encouraged people to do basic things such as washing your hands for 20 seconds, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands to prevent the spread of disease.

The governor also encouraged people to get their flu shots, stating that the flu was still the biggest threat to the Commonwealth. Dr. Stack reiterated that Kentuckians remain at a "low risk" of contracting the coronavirus.

The Governor also announced he would be holding another press conference Sunday with further updates.

Original story 03/07 12:39

