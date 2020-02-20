Governor Beshear promises to increase staff at unemployment benefit centers

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is pledging to speed up unemployment insurance claims by improving staffing at career centers around the state.

Beshear announced Wednesday that current staff have been retrained in 12 centers to help people seeking unemployment insurance.

“In times of need, Kentuckians should be able to quickly talk with someone who can help them,” said Gov. Beshear. “Jacqueline and I knew more needed to be done to help families struggling so we took action. We have now trained current employees on how to process unemployment insurance claims, which has decreased wait times on the helpline and is allowing us to provide the face-to-face customer service Kentuckians want and deserve. Since the change last week, staff has helped over 1,000 customers and call wait times have seen a 50% decrease.”

The governor says the previous administration removed customer service staff from the career centers and asked citizens to email or call to request benefits.

Beshear said his administration also plans to increase staffing at the centers and start an online chat option on the website.

“The live chat option will assist customers with their questions in real-time before they make a mistake which could potentially hold up their claim,” said Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. “We are working to ensure we are doing our part to help support quality education, good-paying jobs and Kentuckians in times of need.”