Governor Beshear joins Kentuckians rallying for Fairness Bill

For the first time in Kentucky's history, a sitting governor attended a Fairness Rally at the Capitol.

(Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

Sister station WKYT reports a large number of LGBTQ activists, state lawmakers and Governor Andy Beshear met in Frankfort to push for a statewide Fairness Bill.

SB 130 would ban discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation, particularly in areas like employment and housing. The bill is sponsored by multiple lawmakers, including three Republicans.

Two other bills, SB 85 and HB 199, would ban conversion therapy by a licensed professional for minors. Gov. Beshear said he supports all three bills.

"Kentucky cannot reach its full potential if all of our people don't feel supported to be themselves. And to reach out and stop discrimination. Discrimination against our LGBTQ brothers and sisters is absolutely unacceptable in this Commonwealth," said Beshear.

Some people at the rally said they were arguing against several bills filed by Republican lawmakers as well. These include HB 321, which would make it a felony for doctors to provide gender-altering medications to minors, and SB 114, which would require students to play sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate. A third bill, pre-filed in December 2019 but has not been considered yet, would prohibit students from using public restrooms that don't align with their biological gender.