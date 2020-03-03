Governor Beshear gives update on coronavirus preps in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear said state officials are still keeping a close eye on the coronavirus situation. Though he said there is not a great concern that the virus will reach the commonwealth, he is still encouraging people to take caution.

State officials are monitoring Kentuckians that might have any possibility of being exposed. At one point, the state was monitoring 122 people. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are monitoring 12. No one has been tested positive for the virus so far.

Beshear said he was part of a teleconference with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors on Monday and is involved in weekly calls. He also called on businesses to expand paid sick leave for employees.

“To the individual missing two weeks of work and making sure there is not the pressure to go back. So I would encourage all those businesses that are out there that don’t currently offer paid sick leave, absolutely consider it, for the next several months, because it is better to have a couple of people that you are paying, paid sick leave, than to shut down your facility for two weeks which would be a possibility.”

Beshear added that the coronavirus is not the only illness to watch out for right now. He said 80 Kentuckians have died due to the flu, including four pediatric deaths, recently.

The governor called on people to get their flu shot, stay home when sick and wash their hands to prevent the spread of the flu.