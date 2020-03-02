Governor Beshear awards $2 million in grants to Pikeville, Whitesburg, Floyd County

Governor Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky Monday morning to announced more than $2 million in grants to Pikeville, Whitesburg and Floyd County.

The grant money will go to several different projects. The City of Pikeville received a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for project Health Care Employment Around Resource Training. This will be used to build a simulated learning environment to educate high school students about careers in the health care industry. Officials hope this will help the nursing shortage at Pikeville Medical Center.

"The City of Pikeville is committed to enriching the lives of its citizens and fostering economic growth for the region," said Mayor James Carter. "Project HEART supports this mission and is an important element in growing the health care sector of our economy."

Four grants will go to the City of Whitesburg and Letcher County Fiscal Court, adding up to more than $1.5 million. A $101,239 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will transform the city pool into a splash park, which is supposed to be safer and more cost-effective.

$1,305,000 will go towards the Whitesburg Waterline Replacement and Water Tank Rehab Project. This will replace 14,500 feet of main waterlines and repair the Sawmill Road water tank. $193,318 will go to the Fishpond Park Revitalization Project. This will build a bathhouse, new playground equipment, new signs, fire pits and a new grilling station.

"We are so very thankful that Letcher County has been chosen to be the recipient of this funding," said Judge Executive Terry Adams. "This influx will allow a much-needed upgrade and revitalization to Fishpond Park. Our county is one of the most beautiful places in the state and this funding will afford us the opportunity to shine our diamond in the rough."

$42,000 was also awarded for flood damage repairs on Bridge Loop, where Cowan Creek washed away major portions of the stream bank and damaged the pavement.

Beshear also stopped at the Floyd County Fiscal Court to talk about his budget proposal, which includes funding for the Southeast Correctional Facility that would be located at the old Wheelwright prison and funding to speed up work on the Mountain Parkway. $100 million of his budget is dedicated to rural road improvements along with the Mountain parkway project.

"We are so thankful Gov. Andy Beshear is moving Kentucky forward with his budget proposal," said Judge Executive Robbie Williams.

The fiscal court said Beshear dedicated in his budget 100 percent of coal severance funding back to the county and $2,000 raises for teachers. He also stopped at Prestonsburg Elementary to read to students for Read Across America Day.