Governor Beshear appoints deputy cabinet secretaries

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear appointed four deputy cabinet secretaries and a new state police commissioner. The announcements were made Friday morning.

Mary Pat Regan of Louisville was named deputy secretary of Education and Workforce Development.

Beshear named former Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Bastin as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet deputy secretary, and Mike Hancock will be deputy secretary for the Transportation Cabinet.

Former teacher and state senator Lindy Casebier will be deputy Personnel Cabinet secretary.

Rodney Brewer was named to his second term as Kentucky State Police commissioner. He was formerly the commissioner from 2007 to 2016.



