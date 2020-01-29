Governor Beshear: Part of budget plan to be funded by sports wagering

Governor Andy Beshear said a small part of the revenue in the budget he proposed Tuesday night would be funded by sports gaming.

House Bill 137 would allow you to bet on pro and college sports in Kentucky. It cleared a committee during the first week of the legislature but has gotten no further.

Sponsor Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger) expects a vote soon. The bill has more than 30 co-sponsors and needs just 51 votes to pass the house. Koenig said they want it to get as many votes as possible to send it to the Senate with a lot of support.

Senate President Robert Stivers said he is neither for nor against it and opponents said it could die on the Senate floor.

Governor Beshear said he is for it and said sports gaming, along with taxes on cigarettes and vaping products and an increase of the limited liabilities tax, would be a way to increase revenue by more than $1 billion.

Koenig says this bill, unlike one that was introduced and failed last year, would let you bet on in-state college events.

"So yes, you would be able to wager on if UK will win, or if they will cover the spread. May be able to bet on who will win the first half or second half," Koenig said.

The bill has faced at least four floor amendments, some of which have to do with the play of fantasy sports, online poker and criminal background checks of those who operate fantasy sports. Another amendment clarifies that you have to be at least 18 to place a wager.

Opponents said they consider sports wagering 'expanded gambling', which requires a constitutional amendment. But the sponsor said a sports wager is based on some skill, not purely chance.