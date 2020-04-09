Governor Andy Beshear's parents talk about how their son is handling the COVID-19 pandemic

The job of governor is stressful enough before you even talk about dealing with the coronavirus every day.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Two people who know Governor Andy Beshear back to his childhood are also his biggest fans.

WKYT's Sam Dick talked to the former governor and first lady Thursday about how Governor Beshear is doing during these extraordinary times.

"My gosh, when you're raising these kids, it's not really in your wildest dreams that one of them ends up being governor. But then to know that he's been dropped in to the middle of the worst crisis that any of us have ever lived through...there's no way you can anticipate that. But he's doing one heck of a job," said Steve Beshear.

The Beshears beam with pride and are not the least surprised by his leadership and his faith.

"You know my dad was a minister my grandfather was a minister and so it kind of comes naturally I guess but we raised both of them you know just to care about other people," said Steve.

"I know one of the hardest decisions for him was the call he had to make when he said it almost every day his son, our grandson, was to be baptized this Sunday," said Jane Beshear.

His parents are comforted by the fact he goes home every day to his wife and two young children.

"Speaking from personal experience from having been in that office you know in the best of times it is a stressful job it's a 24 hour seven day a week job," said Steve.

"With Britainy and Will and Lila right there with him and you know he can get away when he's with them. He can put his thoughts his mind to enjoying his family and I had that's what I think he wants all of us to be doing right now too," said Jane.