Governor Andy Beshear to unveil his budget plan to lawmakers tonight

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will present his budget plan to state lawmakers in a highly anticipated speech Tuesday night, culminating weeks of work since his election.

The Democratic governor said his spending blueprint for the next two years will reflect his values.

Support for public education is expected to top his list of priorities. During last year's campaign, Beshear pledged to push for an across-the-board $2,000 pay raise for public school teachers.

Another priority for state leaders is to start funding a school safety law.

Public pension obligations, health care needs and state corrections costs are other looming big-ticket items.