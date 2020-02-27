Governor Andy Beshear defends photo posing with drag queens

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended a photograph of him posing with drag queens at a recent gay rights rally.

He is accusing a Republican lawmaker of using homophobic tactics by displaying the photo at a recent campaign rally. The lawmaker accused Democrats of corrupting traditional values.

Beshear is a Democrat. He said Thursday he would pose for the photo again. He says he was practicing his faith to treat everyone with respect.

The lawmaker, state Sen. Phillip Wheeler, says his comments were not directed at homosexuals. He says he objected to what the drag queens wore. One donned a KFC bucket crafted to look like a nun's habit.

