Governor: $600 per week unemployment payments to roll out starting April 9th

Late Wednesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky received the federal funding stream to begin making the additional $600 per week payment to those Kentuckians receiving unemployment insurance benefits as soon as Thursday night.

This will be made in a separate payment from other unemployment benefits as part of the 'CARES Act' passed by both houses and signed by President Trump on March 27th.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made the announcement Wednesday that checks would be rolled out nationwide by next week.

Kentuckians do not need to do anything to receive this payment.