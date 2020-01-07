Government moves to seize $1.6 million from doctor tied to opioid epidemic in Kentucky

The government wants to seize $1.6 million from a Tennessee doctor suspected of enabling the opioid epidemic in Southern Kentucky.

The Herald-Leader reports David Coffey ran a clinic in Oneida, Tennessee that was raided in 2018 because the clinic was linked to drug trafficking rings in Pulaski, Russell and McCreary counties.

Now the government is trying to have two Mercedes-Benz cars and the aforementioned sum of money forfeited to them.

Criminal charges have not been filed against Coffey.

