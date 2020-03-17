Gov. Jim Justice confirms first case of COVID-19 in West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia.

He says the case is in the Eastern Panhandle.

"The last days and the last weeks have been tough," said Gov. Justice.

The governor says he is also closing restaurants, bars and casinos. WSAZ has confirmed the closures will happen at midnight. These businesses will be closed for two weeks. At that time, the state will reevaluate the situation, according to state officials.

State leaders say restaurants are allowed to keep offering drive-thru and carry out service.

"None of us have ever gone through a pandemic," said Gov. Justice.

Customers will still be able to get takeout.

"West Virginia is absolutely the greatest place on Earth, the greatest people," said Gov. Justice.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said, "I support Governor Justice’s decision to close restaurants, bars, and casinos because we must do everything we can to slow this virus down. We must also support our small businesses and their employees during this difficult time while they make sacrifices for the health of our state and our nation. I hope that the announcement of the first case in West Virginia will encourage every individual to take this virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and our communities."

